Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern talk the political side of "Wilson"

The new film “Wilson” -- starring Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern -- takes a unique look at some oddball characters scraping by in America. But while the film was made before the election -- and is based on the 2010 graphic novel by “Ghost World” author Daniel Clowes -- the change in leadership in Washington can cast it in a new light.

CBS News asked the stars of the film about the political side of “Wilson” -- including how their characters would have voted in November.

“I would’ve voted for Wilson because I don’t vote for conmen and I like to vote for people who are going to tell me the truth -- even if it hurts,” said Dern, who plays Pippi, the erratic ex-wife of Harrelson’s title character in the film.

“Even if I don’t want to believe that my job is gone and that I can’t get health insurance for my kid, I’d rather someone in the trenches with me telling me how, with compassion, we’re going to dig ourselves out.

When pressed by Harrelson whether that meant a vote for Hillary Clinton, Dern concurred. “If we’re talking about the choices at hand, Pippi’s a feminist. Come on,” she said. “She’s going to vote for the girl.”

As for Harrelson’s title character, the “Hunger Games” star had a unique third-party option in mind.

“I think Wilson would’ve voted for Willie Nelson, for sure. No question about it,” he said. “Who would be a better president? He’d never take the job. He couldn’t take all the scrutiny or the pay cut, but it would be cool if he did because then you’d have someone who actually gives a s**t in the White House.”

Their “Wilson” co-stars Judy Greer and Cheryl Hines also had some thoughts about the state of the post-election world -- and how important it can be to have some honesty and some decent comedy in it.