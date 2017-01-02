"Will & Grace" actor confirms reboot, Megan Mullally posts cast photo

It’s not exactly official, but it looks like “Will & Grace” is making a comeback.

Actor Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Beverley Leslie, rival to character Karen Walker, told San Diego radio station KPBS that the show is “absolutely” coming back. The 61-year-old said NBC has ordered 10 episodes of the sitcom, and that the reboot will start shooting in July.

It makes sense, considering the cast reunited for a special election-themed online episode in September, 10 years after the series wrapped.

Adding more creedence to the rumors? Megan Mullally, who played brassy socialite Karen, posted a photo of the cast looking very celebratory on Sunday.