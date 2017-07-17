"Vogue" apologizes for "gender fluidity" cover featuring Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Vogue magazine has issued an apology following a weekend backlash over their latest cover, featuring model Gigi Hadid and her pop star boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The cover and accompanying photoshoot showed the couple in many different looks meant to highlight recent fashion trends that challenge gender norms. But the magazine seemed to portray Hadid and Malik as faces of the gender-fluid community, even though neither of them identifies as such.

Vogue Magazine

In the interview, Hadid and Malik discuss borrowing clothes from each other and not feeling restricted to only wearing outfits made for their specific gender. Critics were particularly vocal about Vogue appearing to equate wearing clothes made for the opposite gender with actually identifying as gender-fluid.

Although it is true that the millennial generation has embraced a wider spectrum of gender identities, which can often be expressed through clothing, experimenting with different looks and styles does not make someone gender-fluid.

yes hello police, Gigi Hadid wore pants last week and now vogue is calling her a gender fluid icon pic.twitter.com/HnSZjr2JgS — Max Lakin (@maxlakin) July 13, 2017

This isn't #genderfluidity @GiGiHadid This is a style choice. @voguemagazine has a responsibility beyond a public apology to let us be seen. pic.twitter.com/RKNUEOh4uL — Miss Fame (@MissFameNYC) July 15, 2017

Think Vogue is a bit confused on what gender fluidity is! Wearing your gf's T-shirt does not make you gender fluid https://t.co/5yvh8FmUky pic.twitter.com/yPADJDwvPV — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) July 13, 2017

After a day of online outcry, the magazine apologized for the mistake and removed the words gender fluidity from its headline.

"The story was intended to highlight the impact the gender-fluid, non-binary communities have had on fashion and culture," Vogue said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "We are very sorry the story did not correctly reflect that spirit – we missed the mark."

Hadid and Malik also faced their fair share of criticism, with many focusing on their exchange about sharing clothes.

"I shop in your closet all the time, don't I?" Hadid said to Malik, who replies, "Yeah, but same ... What was that t-shirt I borrowed the other day?... I like that shirt. And if it's tight on me, so what? It doesn't matter if it was made for a girl."

"It's not about gender," Hadid said. "It's about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it's fun to experiment."

However, some came to their defense -- including actress Ruby Rose, who identifies as gender-fluid -- pointing out that the pair never claimed to be part of the community in the interview.

Am I the only one who read this&didn't see anywhere G/Z claimed to be speaking on behalf of anyone but themselves?https://t.co/BiSfwil7Mk — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 15, 2017

This is the latest in a series of controversies accusing the Vogue brand of insensitive photo shoots. In February, the magazine removed photos from its website featuring white supermodel Karlie Kloss dressed as a geisha. And in May, Vogue India faced criticism for featuring Kendall Jenner on the cover as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.