U2 adds 12 more dates to Joshua Tree tour

U2's celebration of the 30th anniversary of their "The Joshua Tree" album is going so well, they're going to keep it going a little bit longer.

The Irish rock band has extended its current Joshua Tree tour for an extra two months, with 12 additional shows added in North and South America, the band announced Wednesday. The tour was originally set to wrap up August 1.

The 30th anniversary celebration of the band's seminal album "The Joshua Tree" kicked off last month and had previously been announced to run until Aug. 1.

The tour will now take August off and then resume on Sept. 3 in Detroit. In October, the band will head to Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil before bringing the tour to a close on Oct. 19.

Outspoken former Oasis front-man Noel Gallagher will open for U2 on the tour's South American dates with his band, High Flying Birds.

Additional "Joshua Tree" tour dates:

Sep 3: Detroit, Michigan -- Ford Field

Sep 5: Buffalo, New York -- New Era Field

Sep 8: Minneapolis, Minnesota -- US Bank Stadium

Sep 10: Indianapolis, Indiana -- Lucas Oil Stadium

Sep 12: Kansas City, Missouri -- Arrowhead Stadium

Sep 16: St. Louis, Missouri -- The Dome At America's Center

Sep 22: San Diego, California -- Qualcomm Stadium

Oct 3: Mexico City, Mexico -- Foro Sol

Oct 7: Bogota, Colombia -- Estadio El Campin

Oct 10: Buenos Aires -- Argentina La Plata

Oct 14: Santiago, Chile -- Estadio Nacional

Oct 19: Sao Paulo, Brazil -- Morumbi Stadium