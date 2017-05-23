Trump arrives in Rome

President Trump just landed in Rome, the next destination on the president's four-nation, five-stop tour of the Middle East and Europe, after wrapping up a two-day visit to Israel.

While in Israel, Mr. Trump met with the country's president and prime minister, and he traveled to the West Bank for talks with the Palestinian Authority's president.

The president spoke about signs he's sees that both sides are serious about wanting peace between their peoples.

Mr. Trump prayed at the Western Wall, visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and at Yad Vashem - Israel's national Holocaust memorial - he paid respects to the 6 million Jews who were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators. Trump also visited the Israel Museum.

President Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday.

The White House said Mr. Trump will celebrate the Catholic religion, as well as the contributions of Catholics to the U.S., and the president said in his weekly address that he was looking forward to talking with the Pope about "how Christian teachings can help put the world on a path to justice, freedom, and peace." This language is a departure from what Mr. Trump and Francis had to say about each other during the presidential campaign last year.

Then, the pope obliquely criticized candidate Trump over the the southern border wall proposal that was a hallmark of his presidential campaign.

"A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not of building bridges is not a Christian," the pope said in February 2016.

Mr. Trump responded, "The pope said something to the effect that maybe Donald Trump isn't Christian, okay? And he's questioning my faith, I was very surprised to see it," and he added, "For a religious leader to question a person's faith is disgraceful."