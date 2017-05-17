Refugee center fires force 300 asylum-seekers to evacuate

STOCKHOLM -- Swedish authorities say three fires at refugee centers in southern Sweden are being investigated as arson.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made. But police said in separate statement that more than 300 asylum-seekers have been evacuated after Wednesday's pre-dawn fires in Vaxjo, Borrby and Malilla. About 200 of them were relocated to a nursing home in Vaxjo.

The affected buildings were used as a temporary home for refugees while their cases are being processed.

Sweden, which had a record 163,000 asylum applications in 2015, saw an increase in anti-migrant attitudes last year with a number of arson fires targeting refugee centers.