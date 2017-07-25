"Simpsons" creator Matt Groening and Netflix announce new series "Disenchantment"

NEW YORK -- "Simpsons" creator Matt Groening has announced his first new series since "Futurama." Netflix says it has ordered an adult animated comedy from Groening called "Disenchantment," and it features several comedy all-stars from shows like "Broad City" and "The Eric Andre Show."

The cartoon will take place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, which is populated by hard-drinking princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, Bean meets ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Broad City"), Nat Faxon ("Friends from College") and Eric Andre ("The Eric Andre Show"). Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of the new series, which will premiere next year.

"Ultimately," says Matt Groening, "'Disenchantment' will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

Meanwhile, "The Simpsons," will begin its 29th season on Fox this fall.