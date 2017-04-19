Serena Williams deletes Snapchat alluding to pregnancy

It appears that Serena Williams might have some news to share.

The tennis champ raised eyebrows when she posted a photo to Snapchat that seemed to announce that she and fiancé Alexi Ohanian are expecting their first child.

Reports began circulating in no time confirming that Williams is pregnant thanks to the image, which featured Williams in a bathing suit turned to the side to show off her stomach, along with the caption “20 weeks.”

But maybe it was an announcement the recent Australian Open winner wasn’t quite ready to make, because she quickly deleted the image from her account.

Congrats to Serena Williams

Williams and Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, announced their engagement in December on the popular website.