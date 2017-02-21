Samuel L. Jackson is not happy about being left out of “Black Panther”

“Avengers” star Samuel L. Jackson thinks it’s unfair that Nick Fury doesn’t get to show up in the upcoming “Black Panther” film.

As the man who first put the Avengers together, Jackson has enjoyed popping up all across the Marvel movie universe, from “Iron Man” to the “Captain America” films. But since Fury went into hiding following the events of “Captain America: the Winter Soldier,” Jackson has been making fewer appearances.

But that doesn’t mean he’s incapable of feeling left out.

While promoting “Kong: Skull Island,” Jackson told We Got This Covered that he tried his best to get involved with “Black Panther,” the first solo outing for Chadwick Boseman’s superhero character.

“I asked them, ‘So you’re doing Black Panther, and the only black character in the Marvel Universe is not showing up?’” Jackson said. “And they’re like, ‘Nick Fury is not in Wakanda!’ How can he not know the other black superhero on the planet? How the hell does that work? But they just said, ‘No you’re not in that one.’”

Jackson does at least get to join the fray for the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War” films -- and maybe more.

“I’d love to do a Nick Fury movie. I’m always open and game,” he said. “But they got ‘Infinity Wars,’ two movies to do there, and after that there’s Brie [Larson’s] movie, ‘Captain Marvel,’ which maybe [Fury] will be part of.”