SAG Awards 2017: Highlights and winners

The 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards show opened with short introductions from Kerry Washington, Jeff Bridges, Sterling K. Brown and Ellie Kemper on how they identify as actors and are proud of their union before Ashton Kutcher finished off the introductions.

“Hello to everyone watching at home and in airports that belong in my America,” Kutcher said emphatically. “You are part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and welcome you empathically.”

He then announced the winner of Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series, which went to “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, her second win for the series.

“This award is legitimate and I won,” she said, mocking President Donald Trump. “I’m the winner, the winner is me, landslide.”

Dreyfus then went on to express how she is the daughter of an immigrant. “This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American,” she said.

Gina Rodriguez and John Legend then handed out the award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series. William H. Macy picked up that trophy for his work in “Shameless,” his second win for the series.

“I’m shocked. I’m probably not as shocked as Jeffrey [Tambor], but I’m pretty shocked,” Macy joked. “I’d like to go against the grain of the night and thank President Trump for making [my character] Frank Gallagher seem so normal.”

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae then took the stage to present a look at “Hidden Figures,” nominated for Cast in a Motion Picture.

The kids from “Stranger Things” then took the stage to present the winner for Ensemble in a Comedy Series, “Orange is the New Black.” This year marked the third consecutive win for the Netflix series in this category.

Star Taylor Schilling spoke for the rowdy, ecstatic group that took the stage. “We stand up here representing a diverse group of people representing generations of family who have sought a better life here,” she said. “We know that it’s going to be up to all of us and all of you to keep telling stories that show that what unites us is stronger than the forces that attempt to divide us.”

John Krasinski presented the first film award of the evening, Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Viola Davis took home the award for her role in “Fences,” which is also up for Ensemble in a Film.

“We deserve to be in the center of any narrative that’s out there,” she said, saluting playwright August Wilson.

Kate Hudson then took the stage to present Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role, which went to “Moonlight” star Mahershala Ali, who took the stage in a striking white tuxedo.

“What I’ve learned from ‘Moonlight’ is you see what happens when we persecute people. They fold into themselves,” he said. “I hope that we do a better job.” He then tearfully recounted how he and his mother, an ordained Christian minister, have grown closer in the years since the actor became a Muslim.

Michelle Dockery and James Marsden then presented Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries to Sarah Paulson for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” The win marked Paulson’s first SAG Award in her career.

Co-star Courtney B. Vance remained standing during the duration of her speech.

“I would like to make a plea for anyone, if they can. Any money they can spare, please donate to the ACLU,” Paulson said. “It’s a vital organization that relies entirely on our support.”

Salma Hayek then presented Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, which went to Bryan Cranston for his portrayal of Lyndon B. Johnson in “All the Way.”

“I’m often asked how would Lyndon Johnson think about Donald Trump,” Cranston said. “And I honestly feel that 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success. He would also whisper in his ear, ‘Just don’t piss in the soup that all of us got to eat.’”

Dolly Parton took the stage to a boisterous standing ovation to kick off the tribute to the night’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Lily Tomlin. Parton couldn’t help making jokes about her anatomy, though.

“I almost didn’t make it. They kept stopping me, asking to see my IDs,” she said. “Or maybe it was just my double-D’s.”

Parton and Tomlin’s “9 to 5” co-star, Joan Fonda -- who was also nominated Sunday night -- couldn’t make it due to illness, leaving Parton to tribute Tomlin herself. After a reel showcasing Tomlin’s decades-long career, Tomlin took the stage herself.

“The Doomsday Clock has been moved up to two and a half minutes to midnight,” she said. “This award couldn’t have come at a better time.” She then started playing with the award itself, switching it back and forth between its happy and sad sides, before offering younger actors a list of tongue-in-cheek advice.