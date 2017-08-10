Teenager dies during football practice at Long Island high school

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. -- Pre-season football practice took a tragic turn Thursday when a Long Island high school student died after suffering an injury during a routine drill.

CBS New York reports the student sustained the injury around 8:40 a.m. while several players were running onto the field at Sachem East High School, carrying a large log as part of a conditioning drill.

Two of the players fell, causing the log, which looks like a telephone pole, to strike one of them. The eleventh-grader suffered massive injuries. CPR was attempted on the field but the teen could not be saved.

The boy was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Suffolk Police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

Students and neighbors are stunned by the incident.

"A tragedy like that is honestly so horrible for this community," one student said.

"I think it's horrible, how this can happen. It's sad. It's really sad," one woman said.

The student's name is being withheld pending family notification.