Ryan Gosling and “La La Land” director to make Neil Armstrong pic

Ryan Gosling is about to make one giant leap for actor-kind.

Gosling has signed on to star in “First Man,” a Neil Armstrong biopic set to be directed by “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The actor had been interested in the project for more than a year before a deal was reached this month.

The script for the film will be adapted from James Hansen’s biography “First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong,” focusing on the period between 1961 and 1969, during which Armstrong worked with NASA to become the first man on the moon.

“La La Land” has earned seven Golden Globe nominations, including one for Chazelle and one for Gosling, and the Los Angeles-set musical is considered a strong contender for Best Picture at the Oscars.