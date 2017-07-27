Robert Pattinson says he and FKA Twigs are "kind of" engaged

Robert Pattinson says he and FKA Twigs are still "kind of" engaged. The actor, who is notoriously private, spoke about his relationship with the British singer on "The Howard Stern Show." They have been rumored to be engaged since 2015.

Host Howard Stern was direct: "You're engaged, right?" he asked.

Pattinson responded, "Yeah, kind of." He told Stern that his celebrity puts him in a difficult position when showing off a relationship.

"It's one of the most frustrating things in the world because you want to be able to," he said. "You kind of get stuck in this position where you have to make decisions whether you want to let the kind of crazy people in." Pattinson was referring to "Twilight" fanatics when he was talking about "crazy people."

"To protect [the relationship] you kind of think, I want to create a big boundary between it," said the actor. "But then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship."

Pattinson said his fans have also hurled abuse at his fiancée, making racist comments on social media.

"They get so addicted to kind of just wanting to cause hurt and pain on someone and it's just one of the most difficult things to know how to confront. It's a faceless enemy," he said. "It might seem fake to them, but it's definitely real in your life."

But Pattinson said he tries to ignore the trolls.

"It's like trying to attack a reflection in the water or something. You just look crazy," he said.

Pattinson and FKA Twigs have been dating since 2015. The actor dated "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart for three years; the two had a very public breakup in 2012 after Stewart cheated on him with director Rupert Sanders.