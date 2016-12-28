Queen Latifah’s stolen car recovered by Atlanta police

There’s good news for Queen Latifah, as a car belonging to the actress and rapper that was stolen before Christmas has been recovered.

The “Hairspray” star’s 2015 Mercedes Benz was stolen in Atlanta on Dec. 20 when an unidentified driver -- Latifah herself was not present -- was stopped for gas. According to a police report, a white BMW pulled up beside the driver and an unidentified man made off with Latifah’s car.

After notifying Latifah, officers later tracked the vehicle to an apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta, where it was spotted in the vicinity of three unidentified individuals, the white BMW and another stolen vehicle, a Dodge Charger.

According to the police report, Latifah inspected the recovered vehicle and found bottles of lemonade and fruit punch that hadn’t previously been there.

The parties responsible are still at large.