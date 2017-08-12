CBS/AP August 12, 2017, 11:49 PM

Powerball winning numbers announced for $356M jackpot

The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball jackpot are 20, 24, 26, 35 and 49 and the Powerball number is 19.

The total jackpot is $356 million. There is a one-time cash option of $224 million.

A single ticket matched Friday's six Mega Millions numbers, with a winning jackpot of $393 million, the fifth largest in nearly 15 years. The ticket was sold at an  Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois, about 20 miles southwest of Chicago, lottery officials said.

The odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.  

