Musical based on Pharrell Williams’ young life on the way

A chapter from Pharrell Williams’ youth is set to become a movie musical, as 20th Century Fox has picked up the film project “Atlantis,” based on the Oscar-nominated singer’s childhood in Virginia Beach.

The project is being described as “a ‘Romeo and Juliet’-style story,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams will produce the film alongside Mimi Valdes and Gil Netter, and theater vet Michael Mayer is attached to direct. The Tony-winning Mayer directed “Spring Awakening” and “American Idiot” on Broadway.

Williams -- who was nominated for an Oscar in 2014 for his track “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2” -- has won 10 Grammys over the course of his career. Last year, he served as a producer on the Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures.”