By Ned Ehrbar CBS News March 27, 2017, 4:46 PM

Musical based on Pharrell Williams’ young life on the way

Pharrell Williams attends the 8th Annual Governors Awards hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on November 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

A chapter from Pharrell Williams’ youth is set to become a movie musical, as 20th Century Fox has picked up the film project “Atlantis,” based on the Oscar-nominated singer’s childhood in Virginia Beach. 

The project is being described as “a ‘Romeo and Juliet’-style story,” according to The Hollywood Reporter

Williams will produce the film alongside Mimi Valdes and Gil Netter, and theater vet Michael Mayer is attached to direct. The Tony-winning Mayer directed “Spring Awakening” and “American Idiot” on Broadway.

Williams -- who was nominated for an Oscar in 2014 for his track “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2” -- has won 10 Grammys over the course of his career. Last year, he served as a producer on the Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular