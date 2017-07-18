Person with measles may have exposed others at popular New Hampshire beach

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. -- New Hampshire health officials are warning the public about potential exposure to measles at one of its most popular beaches on the Atlantic Ocean.



State officials say an out-of-state resident with measles visited Hampton Beach on July 9 and spent time there at several outdoor locations.



They say people who are vaccinated shouldn't be concerned, but any beachgoers should still monitor for symptoms.

"Measles is a very contagious disease because it can be transmitted through the air. However, we do not anticipate a large outbreak because of the high vaccination rate of people in the State," state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, said in a statement. "This situation is a good reminder for people to check their own vaccination status to make sure they are protected against future infection."

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and conjunctivitis several days prior to development of a body rash. Anyone who feels sick and is worried about potential infection should call ahead to their health care facility before going directly there.

Earlier this summer, the neighboring state of Maine confirmed its first measles case in 20 years. State officials said it was related to travel.