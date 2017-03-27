CBS/AP March 27, 2017, 9:15 AM

“OITNB” star Samira Wiley marries writer-producer Lauren Morelli

Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley attend the Christian Siriano show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2017 in New York City.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- An actress and a producer-writer from “Orange Is The New Black” have married.

Actress Samira Wiley, who plays the character Poussey Washington on the Netflix show, and Lauren Morelli wedded Saturday in Palm Springs, where they were engaged. Publicist Scott Boute says both women wore gowns designed by Christian Siriano.

Wiley, 29, will also appear in the upcoming series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on the 1985 novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood that depicts New England under a totalitarian theocracy.

Morelli, 34, has worked as a writer, story editor and producer of “Orange Is The New Black,” which depicts life inside a women’s prison, since 2014.

The two began dating in 2014 after Morelli and her husband’s amicable divorce. 

