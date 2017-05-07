CBS/AP May 7, 2017, 7:08 PM

Netflix renews “13 Reasons Why” for season 2

Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" focuses on character Hannah Baker and the events that led up to her suicide.

Netflix

NEW YORK -- In spite of the controversy over its depiction of teen suicide, Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit "13 Reasons Why" for a second season.

The streaming service announced Sunday that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl. Season two will debut on Netflix next year.

While Netflix doesn't release ratings information, "13 Reasons Why" has proven a conversation-starting drama.

Some have criticized the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.

The Selena Gomez-produced "13 Reasons Why" is based on Jay Asher's young adult best-seller.

The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular