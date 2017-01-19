Nancy Sinatra shades Donald Trump with Frank Sinatra lyric

Nancy Sinatra doesn’t seem to be happy about the rumor that President-elect Donald Trump plans to use “My Way” by her late father, Frank Sinatra, as his first dance song.

When a fan tweeted at Nancy Sinatra, “You good w/ this guy using the iconic ‘My Way’ for Friday night?” with a photo of Trump, Sinatra responded, “Just remember the first line of the song.”

And what is the first line of the song? “And now, the end is near,” Frank Sinatra sings in the opening. “And so I face the final curtain.”

Nancy Sinatra herself is an outspoken supporter for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. On Thursday, she tweeted about Trump’s use of the song, “Probably calling it ‘His Way.’ That’s what he does for everybody,” and said of Trump’s upcoming term as president: “It’s scary, I know. A silent prayer: Please keep our country safe from all harm.”

She has also speculated about what her father would think. On Jan. 7, she said, “My dad didn’t hate anybody but he would never support a bigot” in response to a Trump supporter who claimed Nancy Sinatra said her father would never have sung for the president-elect.

She has also tweeted, however, that her tweet about the first line of the song was a joke.