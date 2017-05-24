"Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland" actors respond to Jackson family

The actors from the Lifetime TV movie "Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland" have responded to the Jackson family's statement that the late singer's estate did not sanction the aforementioned movie nor an upcoming Netflix project.

On Monday, the late pop star's estate said in a statement, "To clear up any confusion or misperceptions about unsanctioned Michael Jackson projects currently in the news -- including a Lifetime television movie and an animated film script recently purchased by Netflix -- the Estate of Michael Jackson does not license or permit the use of any rights it owns, including to Michael's music, images, video and films, for use in unauthorized works seeking to exploit Michael's legacy."

Actor Navi, who plays Jackson in "Searching for Neverland," said of getting the Jackson estate's blessing, "Is it important to me? Of course, because I wouldn't like to hear that someone didn't support the project. But I didn't do this project from a business point of view. I do this project from my heart, from a Michael Jackson fan's point of view. So it doesn't matter which company and businesses and associates, whatever, do or don't support us. Fans want it told."

Chad Coleman, who plays Jackson's bodyguard Bill Whitfield in the movie, pointed out that the movie is based on the book "Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days" by Whitfield and Jackson's other bodyguard, Javon Beard.

"At the end of the day, Bill Whitfield had a personal experience with Javon Beard," he explained. "And it is with integrity and character, so there's nothing salacious here. You know, the men had so many people turn the book down because they said Michael appeared too normal. But that's what we're going for. We're trying to show you the man. So no, this project is something that I believe will allow his fans to be able to properly grieve the man."

In January, Sky Arts shut down a special that cast Joseph Fiennes as Jackson after the program was condemned by the late musician's family.