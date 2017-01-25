Celebrities react to the death of Mary Tyler Moore

New of the death of Mary Tyler Moore spread quickly across Hollywood Wednesday, with many taking to social media to pay tribute.

Ed Asner, who played Moore’s cantankerous boss on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” tweeted, “My heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

Other former colleagues released statements as well, including her “Ordinary People” co-stars, Donald Sutherland and Timothy Hutton.

“Mary was and is and now always will be perfect,” Sutherland -- who played her husband in the film -- said. “She was the perfect actor to work with, the performance she gave was perfect, painfully perfect, and the friendship she offered was perfect. I am in her thrall.”

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Mary’s passing,” Hutton said. “She was a truly amazing person, a great friend and an inspiration to all. I will always be grateful for her kindness and thankful beyond words for knowing her. She will be missed greatly.”

Robert Redford, who directed Moore, Sutherland and Hutton in “Ordinary People,” also paid tribute to the late icon.

“Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed,” Redford said. “The courage she displayed in taking on a role darker than anything she had ever done was brave and enormously powerful.”

Ben Stiller, who played opposite Moore in 1996’s “Flirting with Disaster,” wrote on Twitter that he “loved Mary Tyler Moore on so many levels it was confusing.”

Moore served as an inspiration to women on television, in comedy and across the entertainment industry.

“Mary Tyler Moore’s humor, style and vulnerability have had a profound influence on me as a television creator and on every woman I know working in television to upend expectations of traditional femininity,” Lena Dunham said in a statement. “Her remarkable presence and ahead-of-her-time ability to expose the condition of single working womanhood with humor and pathos will never be forgotten. Her generosity as an animal rights activist and icon will never be forgotten. I never met her and I’ll love her forever. I know I’m one of millions.”

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

“She will be so missed,” Carol Burnett said in a statement. “She was a pioneer on television and also one of the sweetest, nicest people I ever knew.”

I'm so sad. Oh my gosh. https://t.co/uNq5nXp6nj — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 25, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. 🙏🏽 — Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCn pic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

R.I.P #maryTylerMoore "who can take a nothing day and make it all seem worthwhile well it's you girl and u should know it" — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 25, 2017

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017