Mario Cantone impersonates Anthony Scaramucci on "The President Show"

Fans were upset that Sean Spicer's resignation as White House press secretary meant they probably wouldn't see Melissa McCarthy impersonate him on "Saturday Night Live" anymore, but Mario Cantone is stepping in with a dead-on impersonation of new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Just hours after the New Yorker's Ryan Lizza published an expletive-filled exchange with Scaramucci, during which he slammed both White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief political strategist Steve Bannon, Cantone played the excitable communications director on Comedy Central's "The President Show" on Thursday.

Cantone started off his equally explicit Scaramucci impression by praising President Trump. Scaramucci is known for being particularly loyal to Mr. Trump.

"I love the president, thank you, I love the president, I love you," said Cantone as Scaramucci. "I friggin' love you."

Then, Cantone referenced Scaramucci's comments to Lizza about Priebus.

"I'm gonna fire so many people," he said. "I don't know who it's going to be, Reince, but I'm gonna get to the bottom of the leakage in the White House. You hear me, Reince?"

The line was not very far off from what Scaramucci actually said: "I have three to four people I'll fire tomorrow. I'll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus -- if you want to leak something -- he'll be asked to resign very shortly ... Reince is a f******* paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."

The skit also poked fun at Scaramucci's Italian-American background.

"There's an old Italian expression my mother used to use when somebody hurt her," Cantone said before spouting a nonsensical and explicit proverb.

"Wow, I love ethnics," responded Darrell Hammond, who plays Mr. Trump on the show.

Cantone also referenced Scaramucci's explicit comments about Bannon, who Scaramucci claimed was trying to attract media attention.

"I'm not trying to build my own brand off the f******* strength of the president," Scarmucci said. "I'm here to serve the country."