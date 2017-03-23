By Andrea Park CBS News March 23, 2017, 4:30 PM

Lena Dunham: Weight loss doesn't make me a hypocrite

Lena Dunham says that her weight loss doesn’t mean she can’t advocate for body positivity anymore. 

The controversial “Girls” creator appeared on “Ellen” and said fans have called her a “hypocrite.” 

“I had this experience of my body changing and suddenly I got all of these people being like, ‘You’re a hypocrite. I thought you were body-positive. I thought you were a person who embraces bodies of all sizes,’” she said. “I do, I just understand that bodies change, we live a long time. Things happen.”

Dunham said the criticism is sexist. 

“It really was evidenced that as a woman in Hollywood, you just can’t win,” she said. 

The writer and actress said that she started working out because of her endometriosis, and emphasized that she did not lose weight to please other people. 

“I also just never felt self-conscious about [my weight],” she said. “I was like: Anyone who was going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the Internet wasn’t someone I was particularly keen to impress anyway.”

