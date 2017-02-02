Lena Dunham confirms plans for a “Girls” movie

The final season of “Girls” might be premiering soon, but Lena Dunham isn’t quite done telling her characters’ stories just yet.

The last hurrah for Hannah (Dunham), Marnie (Allison Williams), Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) will kick off with the sixth season premiere on Feb. 12, but that doesn’t mean their story will end when the season does.

While taking part in a roundtable discussion with the Hollywood Reporter about the history of the show, Dunham and showrunner Jenni Konner took a moment to look to the future. And the first thing they’re going to do is give the characters a rest -- but not for long.

“We feel like no one necessarily needs to hear from us right now. But if someone wants to do the [’Girls’] movie, we’ll do it,” Konner said.

Dunham ceased upon the idea, declaring it a matter of when rather than if. “Oh, we’re doing the movie. I’d just want to leave enough space so that we are finding them in a super different place than we left them,” she said. “But if HBO paid for two ‘Sex and the City’ ones, they’d better pay for one of ours.”

When Konner explained to Dunham that HBO’s film unit had bankrolled those movies instead of its TV division, Dunham responded, “Oh, we may have more trouble with that.”