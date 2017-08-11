Lawyers want Penn State live-in frat adviser to testify in pledge death

BELLEFONTE, Pa. -- Lawyers for Penn State fraternity brothers charged in a pledge's death want a university employee who lived at the frat to be forced to testify at their preliminary hearing.

Defense attorneys want Tim Bream, a live-in adviser at the Beta Theta Pi house, to testify about what he knew about the alcohol-fueled pledge event on Feb. 2 that led to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. A retired state trooper says he hasn't been able to serve Bream with a subpoena, despite contacting university lawyers and authorities at the building where Bream works.

The judge said Friday he is issuing subpoenas to both Bream, who also serves as the school's head athletic trainer and his attorney, Matthew D'Annunzio. Both men must appear at the next hearing in the case, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 30.

Eighteen members of the now shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity have been charged. Ten face misdemeanors like hazing, furnishing alcohol to minors, or reckless endangerment. Two of the 10 waived their right to the preliminary hearing. The others face additional charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.