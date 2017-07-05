Lady Gaga supports Ed Sheeran’s battle against internet trolls

Ed Sheeran has some powerful support in his corner for his fight against Twitter trolls.

The "Shape of You" singer revealed earlier this week that he's stopped using Twitter because of the pervasiveness of negative comments on the social media platform.

In response, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to counter all that negativity with some warmth and positivity.

"What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED. [He] deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean," Gaga wrote alongside a photo of her with Sheeran.

"No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity."

Luckily for Gaga, there's a good chance Sheeran will see her message, since he's still active on Instagram.

"I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things," Sheeran told the Sun. "One comment ruins your day."