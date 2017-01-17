Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley welcome baby boy

Congrats to Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley on welcoming their third child!

ET can confirm that cute couple have welcomed a son, who joins older sisters Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 4, in the family of five. People reports that the baby boy is named Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. and was born on Dec. 20.

The couple prepared for their son’s arrival with a mountain-themed baby shower in early December.

“The Christmas holidays are a pretty big deal in my family and not only will we now be celebrating our baby’s birthday around Christmas, Josh and I also celebrate our wedding anniversary December 23rd,” Heigl shared on her blog, Those Heavenly Days. “So it’s a month full of joy and gratitude for us for many reasons!”

Up now on Those Heavenly Days are all the fun details, inspiration and photos from @joshbkelley and my baby shower! It was such an amazing and special event that I'm thrilled to share with all of you! A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:31pm PST

The actress opened up to ET last fall about blaming her forthcoming baby boy for her pregnancy cravings for sweets, saying, “It’s lovely actually because I feel absolutely no responsibility for my behavior at all. It’s great.”

“If I’m not on set, I don’t think about them that much. And I don’t eat them because they’re not around,” Heigl explained on the set of her new legal drama, Doubt, back in September. “But on set, crafty always has a plethora of donuts in really pretty pink boxes and I can’t stop thinking about them.”