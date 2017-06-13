CBS/AP June 13, 2017, 9:33 AM

Julia Stiles expecting first child with fiance Preston Cook

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 08: Julia Stiles attends the "Eden" New York Premiere at IFC Center on June 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

NEW YORK -- Julia Stiles is pregnant with her first child. 

The actress is expecting her baby with fiance Preston Cook, and she looked positively glowing in a new photo. 

Stiles representative Annick Muller confirmed the pregnancy to The Associated Press on Tuesday but didn't offer any word on a due date.

The 36-year-old actress is in London promoting her new TV show, "Riviera." The host of a London radio show tweeted a picture of Stiles cradling her belly on Monday.

Stiles announced her engagement to Cook with an Instagram post in early January 2016.

