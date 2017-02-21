Jimmy Kimmel discusses Oscars hosting plans, Donald Trump jokes

First-time Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel admits that the prospect of leading this Sunday’s awards show filled him with dread.

“I don’t know why,” Kimmel told Variety when asked why he took the gig.

“It’s like a Super Bowl for a comedian,” he said. “I think there are certain things that are major touchstones or milestones -- some kind of stones, maybe gallstones. This is the biggest of them all. I won’t even say I like a challenge. Challenges are overrated. But I feel like I have to do it.”

But what will doing it involve for Kimmel? And how much of that will include jabs at President Donald Trump? Not much, as far as Kimmel is concerned, as the late-night host seems to want to steer clear of politics.

“I don’t think it will be very political,” he said of his monologue. “There will be some element of that to the show. A lot of it depends on what happens.”

But one of Kimmel’s head writers, Molly McNearney, warned that it is really up to Trump himself if he wants to avoid being a punchline Sunday night.

“It’s too early to write political jokes, because the things that are happening today will feel dated,” McNearney said. “If Trump doesn’t want to be on the broadcast, he has to be on his best behavior in the days leading up to it.”