Jerry Seinfeld refuses to hug Kesha

WASHINGTON -- Kesha has had a rough past few years and could probably use a hug, but Jerry Seinfeld is not going to be the one to give it.

The comedian said "no thanks" several times when Kesha asked for a hug at a star-studded charity event in Washington earlier this week.

Video shows Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing with a local news reporter ahead of the "Night of Laughter & Song" event at the Kennedy Center on Monday. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined and backed off.

Kesha quickly walked away while Seinfeld laughed and told the reporter he "didn't know who that was." He said that he wished her the best after being told it was Kesha.

The singer didn't seem too upset about the encounter, posting on Twitter on Tuesday that she has "lots to smile about."