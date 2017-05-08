Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline NYC’s Meadows festival

NEW YORK -- Jay Z is set to headline another music festival this summer.

The rapper is the top-billed act for this September's Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York. The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gorillaz are also listed atop the lineup.

Future, Nas, Weezer, Run the Jewels and LL Cool J are among other notable acts for the three-day concert, set to run Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 at Citi Field in Queens, home of the New York Mets. M.I.A., Erykah Badu, Migos and De La Soul will also be performing. Check out the full lineup here.

allow us to reintroduce ourselveshttps://t.co/4mWrnvPA1d pic.twitter.com/WDcdX1fCKB — The Meadows NYC (@themeadowsnyc) May 8, 2017

This is the third music festival on Jay Z's plate in the coming months. He's also set to appear at the V Festival in England in August and his own Made in America Festival in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend.

The Meadows Festival is in its second year.