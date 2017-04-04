James Corden taking “Late Late Show” to U.K. in June

James Corden is bringing his “Late Late Show” back home to England for his first international trip as host of the late-night talk show.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” will head across the pond to broadcast three episodes from London in June, CBS announced Tuesday.

Corden will tape his trio of episodes at London’s historic Central Hall Westminster on June 6, 7 and 8. No information on guests or special segments have been announced.

“To bring the ‘Late Late Show’ to London is a dream come true for me,” Corden said. “I’m incredibly proud of the show and we’re going to do our best to make this week in London memorable.”

In the announcement statement, CBS promised that Corden’s “signature musical and comedy segments will get a British twist” during the visit.