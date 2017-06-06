James Corden opens up about London attack on "Late Late Show"

James Corden begins his run of shows from London Tuesday night, with "the Late Late Show" setting up camp across the pond. But following Saturday's terror attacks, Corden and his crew were forced to rethink their approach.

"After what happened this weekend, we're going to have to think about our show," the host told ET.

Corden explained that they quickly scrapped Tuesday's opening sketch because "tonally doesn't make sense" following an attack on London Bridge that left seven people dead and 48 injured.

The opening segment for Tuesday's show was still up in the air just hours before it was set to debut.

"We don't know what we're going to do," Corden said. "Maybe it's a good time to being doing a show like this to show the world the unbelievable spirit and determination and strength of this great city. It's a beautiful place to be."

Last month, Corden opened an episode of his show with a tribute to the city of Manchester following the attack there at an Ariana Grande concert.

While preparing for the London shows, Corden spoke with "CBS This Morning" about not being afraid to stray into political material -- like when they aired a segment criticizing President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban.

"I don't consider our show to be not political, I just don't think we can dedicate our whole show to that, I don't think that's where my strengths lie," he explained. "I think we balance it as well as we can."