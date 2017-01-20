"House of Cards" waves upside-down flag in season 5 teaser on Inauguration Day

Hit political drama “House of Cards” picked some pretty uncanny timing to drop its dark season 5 teaser.

The show posted a brief teaser on Twitter on Inauguration Day and the clip is dark, to say the very least. It features young children eerily reciting the Pledge of a Allegiance against a gray, cloudy sky and zooms out on the American flag to reveal that it is waving upside down in front of the Capitol.

What does an upside-down flag mean? It signals distress and is often used during protests.

The accompanying tweet also reads, “We make the terror.” The quote refers to character Frank Underwood’s last line of the dark season 4 finale, when he says to the camera, “We don’t submit to terror. We make the terror.”

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

It’s not clear how much the teaser’s message is actually directed toward President Donald Trump, and Netflix is keeping mum, tweeting, “We couldn’t possibly comment.” In any case, season 4

Season 5 airs on May 30.