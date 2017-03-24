Health care vote - the latest news

8:26 p.m. The president may be done negotiating, as Mulvaney said to Republicans last night, but he’s not done tweeting about the health care vote.

The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

7:40 a.m. House Rules is meeting now. This morning, OMB Director Mick Mulvaney was asked why issuing an ultimatum to House Republicans would be effective now, when it hasn’t worked before.

“Because I think you’ve about got a new president in place and a president who tried to deliver the message last night, which is that the Republicans are all on the same page,” he told “CBS This Morning.” The seventh anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act was yesterday, and “today should be the beginning of its unwinding,” Mulvaney said.

“Lawmakers will have to be accountable as to why they didn’t vote to get rid of Obamacare when they had the chance,” he said, “and that chance is today.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is the latest to announce he intends to vote against the GOP health care bill, bringing the number of House Republicans who plan to vote “no” to 35. Only 22 no votes are needed for the measure to be rejected in that chamber.

12:56 a.m.: The House Rules Committee will meet Friday at 7 a.m. to discuss the Republican health care bill. An amendment to the bill has been filed with the panel by House Speaker Paul Ryan. According to CBS News’ Catherine Reynolds, the four-page amendment includes:



Transferring control to states to define Essential Health Benefits, which would give states the ability starting in 2018 to determine EHBs for individuals purchasing insurance with a tax credit

Dedicate an additional $15 billion to the Patient and State Stability Fund (PSSF) to provide resources for services included in the EHBs, including maternity, mental health, and substance abuse care



Delay the repeal of the Medicare Tax Increase for six years, until January 1, 2023; those resources would pay for the increased funds to the PSSF



The House Freedom Caucus met Thursday night, but didn’t announce how they would vote Friday. Rep Justin Amash (R-MI) said as he left the meeting that he thought the majority of the Freedom Caucus would oppose the bill and it will fail on Friday.

Friday evening, White House OMB Director Mick Mulvaney came to the GOP conference with a message to deliver: Negotiations are over. He told them President Trump wants a vote tomorrow, and then he will move on to his other priorities.

If Republicans fail, we are stuck with Obamacare, Mulvaney warned, and we all get blamed.

The Congressional Budget Office also released a new score for the bill Thursday. It’s unlikely to change any minds, given that the manager’s amendment earlier this week had a minimal impact on the score. The numbers of uninsured remained unchanged (there are still expected to be 24 million more people uninsured under the AHCA, than under the ACA in 2026), but the revised measure would be a little worse for deficit reduction, cutting $151 billion, instead of the $337 billion in the original bill. The higher costs are a result of the repeal of some of the Obamacare taxes, other changes to the tax code and to Medicaid per capita allotments.

House Speaker Paul Ryan made an extremely brief statement to reporters after the conference meeting: “For seven and a half years we have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law and tomorrow we’re proceeding,” he said.

He did not answer shouted questions as to whether he has the votes.