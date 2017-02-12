Grammys 2017: Lukas Graham talks politics on the red carpet

Grammy-nominated Danish pop group Lukas Graham isn’t afraid to talk politics, even in today’s climate.

“You guys, musicians, are in a position to use your music to reflect back what’s happening around the world,” CBSN’s Vladimir Duthiers pointed out while talking to three of the band’s members -- including frontman Lukas Forchhammer -- on the Grammys red carpet.

“I am definitely in the process of writing some highly political songs, and I do have people on my team who don’t want to release political music,” Forchhammer said. “We’re at a time when there’s so much division in society -- and I’m not talking about the United States alone.”

When asked specifically about the rise of the far-right movement in Europe, Forchhammer did not hold back.

“It worries me greatly that if we took out the word ‘Muslim’ and put in the word ‘Jew,’ we would be in a Second World War situation,” he said. “We’re right now in an anti-Semitic state of mind worldwide -- it’s just targeted at Muslims instead of Jews.”