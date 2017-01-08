Golden Globes 2017: Highlights, winners and best moments

The stars of movies and television were out in force in Hollywood Sunday night for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, the first big night of awards season -- and a major bellwether for the Academy Awards.

This year’s host, Jimmy Fallon, staked his claim on the show early with an opening number that riffed on multiple nominee “La La Land,” starting with Fallon stuck in traffic to get to the red carpet, singing along with Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and many more.

The clip featured John Travolta dancing, the kids from “Stranger Things” rapping and the show’s cult favorite, Barb, resurrected from the swimming pool where she disappeared.

The “La La Land” tribute continued with Fallon serenading a swooning Ryan Reynolds and dancing among the clouds with Justin Timberlake -- who brought along a spot-on Fallon impression.

But once the show went live, things started to go wrong as the telemprompter malfunctioned, leaving Fallon to wing it.

“This is the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote,” he joked.

While Fallon tried out some jokes at the expense of Chris Rock, Matt Damon and “Manchester by the Sea,” he brought along some backup from the “Tonight Show”: Roots drummer Questlove, who served as DJ for the night.

Reynolds and “La La Land” star Emma Stone handed out the first award of the night, Best Supporting Actor in a Film, which went to Aaron Taylor-Johnson for “Nocturnal Animals.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Priyanka Chopra then arrived to award Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama, which went to Billy Bob Thornton for “Goliath.”

“I do have to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for picking me over Bob Odenkirk,” Thornton joked, fabricating a feud with the “Better Call Saul” actor dating back to the 1940s.

Hugh Grant then took the stage to introduce a look at his film, “Florence Foster Jenkins” -- but only after a technical issue caused the announced to call Grant “already a Golden Globe winner tonight.”

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant then handed out the award for Best Actress in a Television Comedy, which went to “black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross, who beat out “Veep” star Julia-Louis Dreyfus and last year’s winner, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom, among others.

“This is for all the women, women of color and colorful people who’s stories are always not considered worthy or valid,” Ross said during her speech.

Barrymore and Olyphant then stuck around to announce the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, which went to Donald Glover’s freshman series “Atlanta.”

Sticking with the television categories, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon then took the stage to award Sarah Paulson Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for “The People v. O.J. Simpson” -- the same role for which Paulson won an Emmy in September.

Kidman and Witherspoon then announced the winner for Best Limited Series or TV Movie, which netted another win for “The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

Naomi Campbell and Matt Bomer then handed out another award for Limited Series or TV Movie, with Hugh Laurie taking Best Supporting Actor for “The Night Manager.”

Laurie got political with his speech, worrying that this would be the last Golden Globes: “It has Hollywood, foreign and press in its name, so I just don’t know,” he cracked.

Sting and Carrie Underwood announced a pair of music-based awards, starting with the winner for Best Original Score, which went to Justin Hurwitz, securing the first award for the night for “La La Land.”

Best Original Song also went to “La La Land,” for the track “City of Stars.”

Michael Keaton announced the winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture -- Viola Davis for “Fences” -- but not before mangling the name of nominee Octavia Spencer’s film, calling it “Hidden Fences,” which may or may not have been a nod to Jenna Bush’s screw-up on the red carpet during a chat with Pharrell Williams.

Kristen Bell and a rather rambunctious Cuba Gooding Jr. took the stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie, which went to Olivia Colman for “The Night Manager” -- though she wasn’t present to accept it.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn then came out to comically butcher the reading of the nominees for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical before finally introducing the winner: Ryan Gosling, for “La La Land,” greatly increasing the chances for the film to sweep all of its nominated categories.

Gosling used his speech to pay tribute to his partner, Eva Mendez, and their two daughters before dedicating the award to Mendez’s late brother.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” stars Felicity Jones and Diego Luna continued the “La La Land” sweep by giving Damien Chazelle the award for Best Screenplay.

Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig introduced the Best Animated Film category, but not before they could share anecdotes about their first experiences watching an animated film that got very, very dark. Disney ended up taking the trophy, winning with “Zootopia.”

Fallon then introduced a special tribute to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, honoring the women who had died less than two weeks ago.

Though they play superheroes for rival companies, Chris Hemsworth and Gal Gadot came together to present the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, which went to France’s “Elle,” starring Isabelle Huppert, whom director Paul Verhoeven lauded from the stage.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Theroux then announced Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, which went to Tom Hiddleston, bringing home a third Globe for “The Night Manager.”