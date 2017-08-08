CBS/AP August 8, 2017, 4:51 PM

Glen Campbell, "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer, dead at 81

Glen Campbell arrives at the 2012 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country singer Glen Campbell has died at 81, his publicist confirmed Tuesday.

Publicist Sandy Brokaw says Campbell died Tuesday morning in Nashville. No cause was immediately given.  

The "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer had been battling Alzheimer's disease. 

Campbell was one of the biggest stars of the late 1960s and 1970s. He sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits. He co-starred with John Wayne in the 1969 movie "True Grit" and had a weekly audience of some 50 million people for the "Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour" on CBS from 1969 to 1972.

