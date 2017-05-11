Fox News sends push alert: Most men just want a woman who's nice

Fox News sent a strange and simple push alert to its users on Thursday morning: "Most men just want a woman who's nice."

CBS

It turns out the alert was referring to an op-ed on the site of the same title, but the push alert was not in quotation marks, generating confusion on social media.

Stop the presses, Y'all! @FoxNews just sent me this alert. pic.twitter.com/xEjzylXR7W — Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) May 11, 2017

Actual news alert on my Apple Watch from Fox News just now: "Most men just want a woman who's nice." — Scott Baker (@bakerlink) May 11, 2017

Ben Reininga, editor-in-chief of Vocative, tweeted that Fox News alerts were "like if 1950s could text you."

Fox News alerts, like if 1950s could text you pic.twitter.com/cWHEJdsP2v — Ben Reininga (@BenReininga) May 11, 2017

As for the op-ed itself, the author, Suzanne Venker, encouraged women to be "nice" in order to attract men.

She explained what she meant: "'Nice,' to a man, means being soft, gentle and kind. It means asking your husband how his day was and really listening. It means doing something nice for him with no expectation of getting something in return -- you know, the way you did when you were dating."

She also explained that some women are not naturally nice, so they need to work on it -- and that includes the author: "The truth is, I've had to exercise my nice muscle," she wrote.

Venker also explained that women have misunderstood why men want to be with nice ladies.

"Most husbands have no desire to lord over their wives, but they don't want to fight with them either," she wrote. "All they want is peace. And the nicer you are, the more likely they are to find it."

Venker's Twitter bio reads, "I help women think outside the feminist box." She is the niece of late conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly.

Though Fox News sent out the push alert to the article, they did not post it to their Twitter account.