Five simple spring slow cooker recipes from Chowhound

Wait, wait. We know it’s getting warmer, but that doesn’t mean you have to put away your slow cooker. Those handy kitchen devices aren’t just for comforting soups and hearty stews in the winter. You can make a variety of picnic-ready dishes, weeknight-easy meals or even dessert dishes in a slow cooker.

Here are a few recipes from Chowhound to get you started:

Slow Cooker Poached Salmon

This salmon is seasoned only with fresh herbs and lemon juice, keeping it light and bright.

Pulled Jerk Chicken

This chicken can be served on buns, over rice, with a spring salad or however you wish.

Via Chowhound

Kamut with Mushrooms and Blue Cheese

This vegetarian dish featuring kamut, an ancient grain variety, is exactly the right balance of the comfort food you wanted when it was cold and the light food you want now that it’s warmer.

Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde

Serve with some tortillas and beans, and you have an easy weeknight meal.

Slow Cooker Chocolate Cake

Who wants to turn on the oven as the temperatures rise? You’ll want to keep the recipe for this slow cooker cake handy through spring and summer.