Donald Trump slams Snoop Dogg in early morning tweet

Marco Rubio isn’t the only one in Washington to take issue with Snoop Dogg’s video for “Lavender.”

In the recently released clip, the rapper is seen aiming and firing a toy gun at a clown dressed as President Donald Trump, with a flag emblazoned with “Bang!” popping out of the barrel.

Rubio spoke out about the clip earlier this week, and Wednesday morning Mr. Trump himself weighed in on Twitter.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Trump wrote.

The tweet came just minutes after the president tweeted about his leaked tax returns, unveiled by Rachel Maddow Tuesday night.

Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, previously told TMZ that Snoop Dogg should apologize to the president. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president,” Cohen said. “I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that.”