Donald Trump calls Madonna “disgusting”

Madonna has caught plenty of blowback for comments she made during the Women’s March on Washington last week, and now the new president has chimed in.

While speaking at last Saturday’s march, the “Material Girl” singer raised eyebrows when she said, “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, and I know this won’t change anything.”

Donald Trump was asked about the singer’s comments during an interview with Sean Hannity for Fox News, and he was not pleased.

“Honestly, she’s disgusting,” Trump said. “I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

Trump was also asked about Katie Rich, the “Saturday Night Live” writer who was suspended after tweeting a joke about the president’s 10-year-old son, Barron.

“It’s a failing show, and Alec Baldwin’s a disaster,” Trump said of the long-running comedy program that he hosted in November 2015. “But for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son is a disgrace.”