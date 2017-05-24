DHS officials have met with Europeans over likely "laptop ban" on flights bound for U.S.

Homeland Security (DHS) officials held a staff-level "technical meeting" Tuesday with European officials over the so-called "laptop ban" the U.S. is likely to institute soon, CBS News' Andres Triay reports.

According to DHS spokesman Dave Lapan, the meeting dealt with "information sharing" and "alignment of technical standards."

A final decision has not been made, but what's taking shape is an expanded ban that is "likely" to contain a "substantial increase in the number of airports to include major airports in Europe" with service to the U.S., CBS News' Kris Van Kleave reports, according to officials familiar with the ongoing discussions. In fact, the ban could involve some or all airports in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Currently, the electronics ban applies to 10 airports in eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa. U.S. and European airlines, as well as major airports in Europe, are already planning for an expansion of the laptop ban.

Van Kleave also reports that privately, several airlines have complained about what they feel has been a lack of communication from DHS and privately bristle about the Department's suggestion that the meetings to date are conversations, since the airlines do not feel they're being given much of a role in the decision.

Former transportation security officials say the Obama Administration discussed an ban on large electronics following the 2016 laptop bombing of a Somali airliner.

The final decision will be made by DHS Secretary John Kelly. DHS has not provided a timetable for implementation of such a ban, but says no additional meetings are scheduled, and it appears a decision will be made in the near future.

Some European press reports suggested DHS would issue a three-week warning, but DHS said those reports are incorrect.