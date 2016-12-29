The all new
CBS News December 29, 2016, 12:07 AM

Celebrities react to death of Hollywood royalty Debbie Reynolds

Singer Debbie Reynolds performs at a concert for the Salvation Army Nancy Painter Home Benefit, at Wilshire Ebell Theater November 23, 2003 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds, the “triple threat” who was considered Hollywood royalty, died Wednesday at the age of 84, just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Her son, Todd Fisher, told the Associated Press that Reynolds said the stress of his sister’s death on Tuesday “was too much” for Reynolds. Carrie Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday. 

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,’” her son said. “And then she was gone.”  

Reynolds’ breakthrough role was in the 1952 classic, “Singin’ in the Rain,” where she starred opposite Gene Kelly. She acted in dozens of films over four decades, including having a short-lived sitcom in 1969, “The Debbie Reynolds Show.”

Her marriage to Eddie Fisher  dissolved publicly in 1958 when he left her for Hollywood dame Elizabeth Taylor -- a close friend. The breakup was the scandal of the 1950s. 

Both her children were in the business. Her daughter, Carrie, became a star in her own right with her role as Princess Leia  in the “Star Wars” franchise and her son, Todd, became a filmmaker. Her granddaughter, Billie Lourd, is also an actress.

Joely Fisher, Reynolds’ children’s half-sister, paid tribute to Reynolds on Twitter.

Debra Messing and Sean Hayes, who worked with Reynolds when she guest-starred on “Will and Grace,” also shared their grief. 

Other celebrities -- many of whom worked with Reynolds or a member of her family -- took to Twitter to express their shock and sadness. 

