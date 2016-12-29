Celebrities react to death of Hollywood royalty Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds, the “triple threat” who was considered Hollywood royalty, died Wednesday at the age of 84, just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Her son, Todd Fisher, told the Associated Press that Reynolds said the stress of his sister’s death on Tuesday “was too much” for Reynolds. Carrie Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday.

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,’” her son said. “And then she was gone.”

Reynolds’ breakthrough role was in the 1952 classic, “Singin’ in the Rain,” where she starred opposite Gene Kelly. She acted in dozens of films over four decades, including having a short-lived sitcom in 1969, “The Debbie Reynolds Show.”

Her marriage to Eddie Fisher dissolved publicly in 1958 when he left her for Hollywood dame Elizabeth Taylor -- a close friend. The breakup was the scandal of the 1950s.

Both her children were in the business. Her daughter, Carrie, became a star in her own right with her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise and her son, Todd, became a filmmaker. Her granddaughter, Billie Lourd, is also an actress.

Joely Fisher, Reynolds’ children’s half-sister, paid tribute to Reynolds on Twitter.

Some of the magic people have left the tribe...for the moment I am inconsolable...💔💔💔 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 29, 2016

Debra Messing and Sean Hayes, who worked with Reynolds when she guest-starred on “Will and Grace,” also shared their grief.

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. 😢🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016

Other celebrities -- many of whom worked with Reynolds or a member of her family -- took to Twitter to express their shock and sadness.

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016

i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016

I just watched one of the presidential debates with Carrie in Debbie's bedroom. I never imagined. I can't believe it. #RIPCarrieandDebbie — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) December 29, 2016