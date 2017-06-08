CBS/AP June 8, 2017, 9:25 AM

Court orders "butt lift" doctor to stop performing surgery after woman's death

Osakatukei "Osak" Omulepu has been ordered to stop performing plastic surgery.

DORAL, Fla. -- A court in Florida has ordered a doctor to stop performing plastic surgery after an Illinois woman's death.

The Miami Herald reports Florida's First District Court of Appeals ordered Monday that 44-year-old Osakatukei "Osak" Omulepu must also have a board-certified physician present for any other medical procedures until it rules on the state's effort to stop him from practicing.

Miami-Dade County authorities say his patient, 30-year-old Lattia Baumeister, who was visiting from Chicago, died June 1 of fat clots in her lung from liposuction and fat transfer surgery, CBS Miami reports.

Omulepu's attorney, Monica Rodriguez, says he offered to work under a board-certified plastic surgeon's supervision in response to the court restricting his license.

Florida officials have tried three times since February 2016 to stop Omulepu from performing a self-declared specialty liposuction and fat transfer procedure.

