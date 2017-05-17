Comey "most definitely" wants to testify before Congress -- and he wrote more memos: Source

WASHINGTON -- Former FBI Director James Comey "most definitely" wants to testify before Congress -- and wrote other memos in addition to the one claiming President Trump asked him to drop an FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with Comey's thinking told CBS News' Andres Triay.

The Senate Intelligence Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform have invited Comey to testify about the FBI investigation into Russian meddling and any ties to Mr. Trump's associates, as well as the events surrounding his ouster.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller to be the special counsel in charge of the Russia investigation.

But the memo documenting Comey's February meeting with the president that prompted that invitation may not be the only memo that exists. Comey wrote other memos, although this source didn't elaborate on that point. Other people familiar with Comey's style of working told CBS News they fully expect more Comey memos exist.

Comey has not yet informed Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the oversight panel, whether he will testify at a public hearing scheduled next week, Chaffetz told CBS News' Scott Pelley Wednesday. A source familiar with Comey's thinking said the ousted FBI director is willing to work on finding a time and a way to testify.

Chaffetz told Pelley he wants the hearing with Comey to do the hearing "as publicly as we possibly can."

Comey's memo, stemming from a February meeting with the president, has intensified calls for Comey to speak out, and for Congressional Republicans to scrutinize Mr. Trump's White House.

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain said Tuesday the recent developments are reaching a Watergate levels.

CBS News' Andres Triay contributed to this report.