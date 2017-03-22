Colin Farrell to play Oliver North for Amazon series

The Iran-Contra scandal is coming to streaming TV -- with Colin Farrell playing Oliver North.

Farrell as signed on to portray the former U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel for an as-yet-untitled one-hour series about the 1980s scandal for Amazon, the streaming service announced Monday.

The project will re-team Farrell with his “The Lobster” director, Yorgos Lanthimos. Ben Stiller will serve as one of the executive producers.

Now a Fox News commentator, North was at the center of a scandal over the sale of weapons to Iran and the channeling of proceeds to the Contras in Nicaragua in the 1980s during Ronald Reagan’s second presidential term.

Lanthimos said he is excited to be working with Farrell again and that the story feels “very fresh and relevant to our times.”

Their last collaboration on “The Lobster” earned Lanthimos a best original screenplay Oscar nomination and Farrell a best actor Golden Globe nomination. The film also won the jury prize at Cannes.