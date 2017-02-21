"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa opens up on "very public divorce"

“Flip or Flop” stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa are putting their children first amid their highly publicized divorce.

Christina appeared on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, where she talked about her relationship with her ex -- who appeared on the “Today” show on the same day -- and still working with him on their hit HGTV show. The 33-year-old reality star says that since the two have been through so much together, working through their split is no different.

“You know, Tarek and I met 10 years ago through work,” she explained. “We went through a market crash ... through cancer, infertility. You know, now we’re going through a very public divorce but, despite everything, our primary focus is, and always will be, our kids.”

“We continue to work together and there’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end, we’re just normal, nice people, who just want to be the best parents and co-workers we can be,” she added.

As for how she and 35-year-old Tarek are working together, Christina says the two have no issue filming three or four days a week for season 7. The two are even continuing to put on their seminar program side by side -- titled “Success Path, Education” -- which involves traveling to Las Vegas together.

“Honestly, Tarek and I met through work, so we worked together before we even started dating -- it’s our normal,” Christina shared. “We also run a seminar together, and every five weeks we go to Vegas together. We’re onstage and we have a great time. We’ll always be working together.”

Christina says co-parenting their two children -- 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Bradyen -- is also going “really good.”

“Our kids are transitioning well,” she said. “Tarek and I are friends.”

Both Christina and Tarek have since moved on from their breakup. Earlier this month, Christina stepped out with her new boyfriend -- Gary Anderson -- for the first time.

As ET previously reported, Gary was a witness to Christina and Tarek’s blow-out fight last May, when cops were called to the former couple’s home in Orange County, California, after Sheriff’s personnel responded to a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun.