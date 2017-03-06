CBS/AP March 6, 2017, 5:37 PM

Chance the Rapper donating $1 million to Chicago schools

Chance The Rapper attends The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

CHICAGO -- Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper is calling on Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to use executive powers to better fund Chicago Public Schools and has donated $1 million to a foundation for schools.

The hip-hop performer from Chicago -- whose real name is Chancelor Bennett -- announced the donation Monday from an elementary school on the city’s South Side, near where he grew up. It comes after a meeting Friday with the first-term Republican that the artist said didn’t go well.

Chance told reporters Monday that conversations continued over the weekend but weren’t successful. He criticized Rauner for not funding schools “without caveats or ultimatums.”

The two sat down for a highly unusual, one-on-one meeting last week to discuss CPS funding amid a two-year state budget standoff. The meeting was set after Chance won three Grammys last month and Rauner tweeted congratulations. Chance asked for a sit-down.

Rauner’s administration circulated a memo Monday with options for recovering $215 million in pension relief he vetoed last year. Rauner says he wants long-term reforms. The cash-strapped district had factored the funding into its annual budget. Rauner says it should’ve been tied to larger pension reforms.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular